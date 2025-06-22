403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Denounces Ukraine’s Drone Strikes via Kazakhstan Skies
(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday voiced deep alarm over reports that Ukrainian drones used Kazakhstan's airspace to conduct attacks on Russian territory.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that on June 19 and 20, dozens of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected flying over Kazakhstan’s western region, allegedly en route to strike targets in Russia.
Calling the incident a serious breach of Kazakhstan’s territorial sovereignty, Zakharova emphasized the close strategic ties between Russia and Kazakhstan, particularly through their shared commitment to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"Its (Ukraine's) leaders, who are so greedy for ranting about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, are indifferent to the territorial integrity of other countries, which they are increasingly violating," she said.
Zakharova urged global powers to take the situation seriously and to react to this apparent airspace incursion with appropriate diplomatic or security measures.
Moscow also pressed international institutions and foreign governments to take action against what it described as deliberate Ukrainian provocations and called for reinforced efforts to maintain regional stability through multilateral alliances.
Highlighting the broader implications, Zakharova claimed that Ukraine now represents an escalating danger to neighboring nations and that these developments reinforce the importance of deeper CSTO cooperation.
"It is absolutely obvious that the criminal regime of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fostered by the NATO forces, poses an increasingly real and serious threat not only to Russia but also to the countries with which Kyiv is verbally trying to build a constructive dialogue," she said.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that on June 19 and 20, dozens of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected flying over Kazakhstan’s western region, allegedly en route to strike targets in Russia.
Calling the incident a serious breach of Kazakhstan’s territorial sovereignty, Zakharova emphasized the close strategic ties between Russia and Kazakhstan, particularly through their shared commitment to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
"Its (Ukraine's) leaders, who are so greedy for ranting about the territorial integrity of Ukraine, are indifferent to the territorial integrity of other countries, which they are increasingly violating," she said.
Zakharova urged global powers to take the situation seriously and to react to this apparent airspace incursion with appropriate diplomatic or security measures.
Moscow also pressed international institutions and foreign governments to take action against what it described as deliberate Ukrainian provocations and called for reinforced efforts to maintain regional stability through multilateral alliances.
Highlighting the broader implications, Zakharova claimed that Ukraine now represents an escalating danger to neighboring nations and that these developments reinforce the importance of deeper CSTO cooperation.
"It is absolutely obvious that the criminal regime of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fostered by the NATO forces, poses an increasingly real and serious threat not only to Russia but also to the countries with which Kyiv is verbally trying to build a constructive dialogue," she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment