DIT University Secures FSSAI's Eat Right Campus Certification with Compass Group India
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 20th June, 2025 - DIT University is proud to announce its recognition with the Eat Right Campus (ERC) Certification conferred by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This significant achievement was accomplished through the strategic partnership with Chartwells – Compass Group India, marking a significant milestone in DIT University’s commitment to fostering a safe, healthy, and sustainable food environment for its academic community.
The Eat Right Campus initiative, spearheaded by FSSAI, aims to cultivate a culture of food safety and nutrition across educational institutions in India. This certification highlights DIT University and Compass Group India’s joint commitment to providing the students and staff with meals that are not only safe and nutritious but also of exceptional quality, positively impacting the overall well-being of the entire campus community.
Chartwells by Compass Group India, the food service partner for DIT University, played a pivotal role in securing this certification. Their expertise in implementing rigorous food safety protocols, designing balanced and nutritious menus, and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in food preparation and service was instrumental to this achievement.
Mr. Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, Compass Group India, expressed his enthusiasm for this accomplishment, stating, "Achieving the Eat Right Campus certification at DIT University is a testament to our shared commitment to student well-being and excellence in food service. At Compass Group India, we are deeply focused on creating safe, nutritious, and sustainable dining experiences. Our collaboration with DIT University reflects our passion for not just serving meals but enriching lives and nurturing healthier futures. Together, we are proud to set new benchmarks for campus dining in India."
The ERC certification program recognizes institutions that go above and beyond to maintain exemplary standards of food safety and hygiene, creating positive, health-focused food environments. With this milestone, DIT University reaffirms its dedication to delivering not just academic excellence, but a holistic campus experience.
Prof. G. Raghurama, Vice Chancellor of DIT University commented on the significance of this recognition, "At DIT University, we firmly believe that wholistic nutrition with core focus on food safety is fundamental to educational excellence and student success. The Eat Right Campus certification affirms our ongoing efforts to provide a campus environment where both intellectual and physical well-being are nurtured with equal importance. We extend our sincere gratitude to Compass Group India for their dedication and expertise in making this achievement possible. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continuously enhance the campus experience for every student."
DIT University and Compass Group India remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining exceptional standards of hygiene and safety throughout the entire food preparation and serving process as aligned with FSSAI guidelines. The ERC Certification serves as a key milestone in their collaborative journey towards providing a safe, secure, and nourishing dining experience for students, faculty, and staff.
About Chartwells and Compass Group India
Chartwells is a leading provider of food services in the education sector globally. Chartwells by Compass Group India offers innovative, nutritious dining solutions for educational institutions, ranging from K-12 schools to colleges and universities.
Compass Group India is a subsidiary of Compass Group PLC, the world’s leading provider of contract food and support services with a presence in 35 countries. Compass Group India has been servicing the Indian Workplace, Education and Healthcare market needs since 2008. It operates in 450+ client locations across India. Our sector-focused businesses give our clients access to unrivalled experience, global best practices, and market-leading innovations. Compass Group India has won awards such as the 'Most Admired Food Innovation of the Year Award' for workplace food concepts at the India Food Forum Award, across all retail & food service categories and the Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award for FoodBook, for engagement and food ordering platform. It was also recognised as one of ‘The Economic Times Best Brands 2020’ on the parameters of innovation, trust, and uniqueness. Compass Group India endeavours to continue to innovate and design relevant concepts to nourish and aid the transition to better food habits and choices every day.
At its core, the purpose of this solution developed by Compass Group India is to transform the University café experience for students in India and help create lifelong healthy eaters. It is not just about changing the University food (menu) but also about positively influencing the very relationship students have with food and how students can become change agents for a healthier and sustainable planet.
About DIT University
DIT University, established in 1998, is a premier educational institution located in Dehradun, India. Originally founded as the Dehradun Institute of Technology, it was granted university status in 2013. DIT University offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines including Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Management, and Applied Sciences. The university is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, innovative teaching methodologies, and strong industry connections. DIT University places a strong emphasis on holistic development, encouraging students to participate in extracurricular activities, research, and community service. The institution maintains collaborations with international universities and organizations, providing students with global exposure and opportunities. With its commitment to excellence in education and research, DIT University continues to be recognized as one of the leading educational institutions in Northern India, producing graduates who are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the professional world.
