Russian Officers Reassigned To Rear In Large Numbers Intelligence

2025-06-22 01:14:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Documents signed by Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zusko, Chief of Staff of Russia's Southern Military District, reveal over 900 unjustified officer transfers to rear units-at least 200 of them assigned despite the units already being fully staffed,” the report reads.

In addition, intelligence reports cite instances of unauthorized abandonment of service among these“reservists.”

Read also: Ukraine's HUR launches massive cyberattack, disrupts key Russian state services

The widespread retreat from frontline positions-disguised as official transfers to rear units-points to deepening demoralization and a growing command crisis within the Russian military.

