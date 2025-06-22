After US Targets Iran's Nuclear Sites, Will Tehran Retaliate Or Negotiate? Check What Experts Say
The US airstrikes come after several speculations on whether Trump will extend direct support to Israel or not. He informed that the US has targeted three key nuclear sites in Iran, including Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow. Six bunker-buster bombs targeted Fordow, and 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched at other nuclear sites, Trump told Fox News. Following the US attack on Saturday, questions arose on whether Iran would respond to the airstrikes.What will Iran possibly do next?
The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing a US official, that the American strikes on Iran have ended, and no subsequent attacks are anticipated. "Although commanders were ready to respond to any Iranian retaliatory attacks.”
Meanwhile, the Director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, told the NYT that the US is expecting that 'a significant escalatory spiral that could get out of hand quickly'.
Another possibility following the airstrikes is that Iran may get prepared to negotiate, the report said.
However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi , in an interview with NBC News on Friday, stated that if the US plans to attack Iran, then the Islamic Republic will have the right to retaliate.
“When there is a war, both sides attack each other. That's quite understandable. And self-defence is a legitimate right of every country,” Araghchi said.Acknowledgement of airstrikes
The state media informed asserted that there is 'no danger' to residents in Qom, a city situated to the south of Tehran, following the US attack, thereby confirming the airstrikes, AFP reported.
“A few hours ago, when Qom air defences were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemies," the state news agency IRNA quoted a statement from Qom province.
