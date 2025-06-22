Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says U.S. Attacked Three Iranian Nuclear Sites

Trump Says U.S. Attacked Three Iranian Nuclear Sites


2025-06-22 12:04:17
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Jun 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President, Donald Trump, said yesterday that, the United States has completed attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran, including“Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan.”

“All planes are now outside of Iran airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he said on the social platform, Truth Social.– NNN-XINHUA

