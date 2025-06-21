Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Supports Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Program

Putin Supports Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Program


2025-06-21 11:27:38
(MENAFN) In a recent discussion with Sky News Arabia, Russian President Vladimir Putin restated Moscow's disapproval of the expansion of weapons of mass destruction, including the possibility of Iran acquiring such arms.

Putin highlighted Russia's backing of Iran’s entitlement to pursue nuclear energy for non-military aims, pointing out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has "found no evidence" that Tehran is aiming to develop nuclear weapons.

He restated Russia’s strong resistance to the spread of mass destruction weaponry, noting Iran’s religious decree (fatwa) forbidding such arms as a meaningful and “important” measure that warrants recognition.

"We believe Iran has the right to use nuclear energy peacefully, and we are ready to help," Putin stated.

Violence escalated on June 13 when Israel carried out air raids on various locations in Iran, targeting both military and nuclear sites, which led Tehran to respond with counterattacks.

Russia had previously conveyed to Israeli officials on several occasions that “Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons,” and it has consistently urged for diplomatic engagement to ease regional tensions and support shared security.

MENAFN21062025000045017167ID1109705278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search