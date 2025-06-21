403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Supports Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) In a recent discussion with Sky News Arabia, Russian President Vladimir Putin restated Moscow's disapproval of the expansion of weapons of mass destruction, including the possibility of Iran acquiring such arms.
Putin highlighted Russia's backing of Iran’s entitlement to pursue nuclear energy for non-military aims, pointing out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has "found no evidence" that Tehran is aiming to develop nuclear weapons.
He restated Russia’s strong resistance to the spread of mass destruction weaponry, noting Iran’s religious decree (fatwa) forbidding such arms as a meaningful and “important” measure that warrants recognition.
"We believe Iran has the right to use nuclear energy peacefully, and we are ready to help," Putin stated.
Violence escalated on June 13 when Israel carried out air raids on various locations in Iran, targeting both military and nuclear sites, which led Tehran to respond with counterattacks.
Russia had previously conveyed to Israeli officials on several occasions that “Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons,” and it has consistently urged for diplomatic engagement to ease regional tensions and support shared security.
Putin highlighted Russia's backing of Iran’s entitlement to pursue nuclear energy for non-military aims, pointing out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has "found no evidence" that Tehran is aiming to develop nuclear weapons.
He restated Russia’s strong resistance to the spread of mass destruction weaponry, noting Iran’s religious decree (fatwa) forbidding such arms as a meaningful and “important” measure that warrants recognition.
"We believe Iran has the right to use nuclear energy peacefully, and we are ready to help," Putin stated.
Violence escalated on June 13 when Israel carried out air raids on various locations in Iran, targeting both military and nuclear sites, which led Tehran to respond with counterattacks.
Russia had previously conveyed to Israeli officials on several occasions that “Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons,” and it has consistently urged for diplomatic engagement to ease regional tensions and support shared security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment