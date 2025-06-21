IAEA Confirms Iranian Centrifuge Manufacturing Workshop Hit By Israeli Attack
Vienna: A centrifuge manufacturing workshop has been hit in Esfahan, the third such facility that has been targeted in Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear-related sites over the past week, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said today.
The workshop - which made the machines used to enrich uranium - was previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the IAEA said in a statement.
"There was no nuclear material at this site and therefore the attack on it will have no radiological consequences,” Grossi said.
The IAEA had announced that facilities in Tehran and Karaj had been subjected to Israeli bombardment, as part of a series of strikes that began on June 13 and targeted nuclear sites in Arak, Esfahan, Karaj, Natanz and Tehran.
Grossi said that these attacks "have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security”, stressing that the agency continues to closely monitor the situation and submit periodic reports to the UN Security Council.
