Arab Parliament Chief Commends Role Of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 21 (Petra) President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, praised the vital role played by the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in strengthening joint parliamentary efforts, supporting Arab causes, and unifying regional legislative stances on key international and regional challenges.Marking the 51st anniversary of the Union's founding, Al-Yamahi lauded the Union's ongoing initiatives and expressed appreciation for the strong institutional partnership between the Arab Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to promote unity and solidarity in service of just Arab causes foremost among them, the Palestinian cause.