Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab Parliament Chief Commends Role Of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union


2025-06-21 07:06:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Cairo, June 21 (Petra) President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, praised the vital role played by the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in strengthening joint parliamentary efforts, supporting Arab causes, and unifying regional legislative stances on key international and regional challenges.
Marking the 51st anniversary of the Union's founding, Al-Yamahi lauded the Union's ongoing initiatives and expressed appreciation for the strong institutional partnership between the Arab Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to promote unity and solidarity in service of just Arab causes foremost among them, the Palestinian cause.

MENAFN21062025000117011021ID1109704849

