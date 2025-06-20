WWE Evolution 2: Early Predictions That Could Shape The Night

WWE's all-women's premium event is on the horizon, and the second edition of Evolution is already here. From surprise returns to major absences and possible format shifts, here's what could define Evolution 2.

Before the“Women's Evolution” even had a name, Paige was setting a new tone. From her NXT debut to becoming the first-ever NXT Women's Champion, she laid bricks that many followed. Injuries cut her WWE in-ring career short, and her stint with AEW as Saraya gave her a fresh chapter. But that chapter has closed.

With Evolution 2 serving as a celebration of progress, Paige showing up, even if not to wrestle, feels like a full-circle moment waiting to happen. Whether she's there to speak, appear in a segment, or maybe more, the night wouldn't feel complete without her presence.

Triple H has brought stability to WWE's premium live event structure, often favoring compact, five-match cards. But Evolution 2 might be the rare exception. With an overflowing women's roster, plus potential legends and NXT stars pushing for a spot, the company may stretch this show beyond the usual format.

A seven or eight-match card isn't off the table. After all, Evolution is a statement. There's little chance WWE limits who get to make theirs on a night this significant.

AJ Lee's name often trends when WWE brings women's wrestling to the forefront, and Evolution 2 is no different. A trailblazer in her own right, AJ helped steer the company away from the Divas era, but she stepped away on her own terms. Health issues were part of the story, but her quiet retirement in the aftermath of CM Punk's WWE exit left many wondering if she'd ever return.

Despite Punk's high-profile comeback, AJ has shown no public interest in lacing up the boots again. A surprise return would certainly generate headlines, but fans should manage expectations.