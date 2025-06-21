Egypt's Finance Ministry Honours Talaat Moustafa Group For Tax System Support
The recognition was presented at the“Shukran” (Thank You) conference, an event organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Egyptian Tax Authority. The honours were linked to a recent package of tax incentives introduced by the ministry and were awarded for contributions to promoting transparency, partnership, and trust between the state and taxpayers.
The conference was attended by senior state officials and executive leaders from the public and private sectors.
Dr Tarek El-Naggar, Executive Vice President of the Financial Sector at Talaat Moustafa Group, accepted the certificate of appreciation on behalf of the group's CEO, Hisham Talaat Moustafa.
In a speech at the ceremony, El-Naggar said the honour would serve as motivation to continue the group's support for the state's economic reform efforts.
“We are delighted to receive this honour, which reflects our deep commitment to our national responsibility concerning taxes-a duty we fulfill with the utmost dedication,” he stated.
El-Naggar affirmed that the stability and clarity of tax policies are among the most prominent factors in attracting investment, stressing that both local and foreign investors consider the tax system a fundamental criterion when making investment decisions.
He also commented on the relationship between the government and the private sector, stating it has undergone a significant positive transformation in recent years. He added that there is now a clear appreciation from the state for the developmental role played by investors, which fosters a climate of trust and encourages support for the national economy.
To support this point, El-Naggar highlighted Egypt's improved ranking in a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which placed the country first in Africa and ninth globally for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). According to El-Naggar, the modernisation of the tax system was a significant contributor to this result.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment