Awqaf Says Over 5,000 Beneficiaries Of Endowment-Based Dialysis Project At HMC

Doha, Qatar: A total of 5,043 patients have benefited from the Endowment-Based Dialysis Project at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) from 2020 to the end of 2024, supported by the Healthcare Endowment Fund under the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Awqaf noted that the dialysis project, supported by the Healthcare Endowment Fund, serves as a pioneering humanitarian model of partnership between the healthcare and charitable sectors and has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life for thousands of kidney failure patients in Qatar.

Executive Director of the Social Service Department at HMC, Bashayer Al Rashed emphasized that the project aims to provide dialysis services to low-income patients, helping to improve their quality of life and ease the financial burden on them and their families.

She pointed out that the endowment support covers the provision of medical equipment, supplies, and treatment costs for patients in need, which has strengthened the continuity and quality of services and enabled the corporation to meet the growing demand for dialysis sessions.

Al Rashed explained that beneficiary selection is carried out according to clear criteria that consider health status, social circumstances, income level, and the number of required dialysis sessions, in coordination with the relevant authorities. Beneficiary data is also regularly reviewed to ensure fair and equitable distribution of support.

She added that the project has made a significant humanitarian impact by improving patients' psychological well-being and enabling them to resume their roles within their families and communities. She also confirmed that a current study is underway to expand the project's scope to include psychological support and health education for patients and their families.

Al Rashed further noted that the project contributes to achieving the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focuses on ensuring good health and well-being, by providing treatment without financial burden to patients and enhancing access to quality medical services.

The Executive Director of the Social Service Department at HMC expressed her gratitude to the General Directorate of Endowments and all generous donors, praising the ongoing partnership that strengthens social solidarity and supports national efforts to advance healthcare development in Qatar.