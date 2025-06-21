Azerbaijani, Uzbek Fms Discuss Regional Security And Multilateral Diplomacy
On the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Istanbul, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, Azernews reports, citing a statement released by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry noted that the two ministers engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues concerning bilateral and regional cooperation.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, focusing on political, economic, transportation and communication, and humanitarian spheres. They also addressed key regional and international security concerns of mutual interest.
The ministers emphasized the broad potential for expanding multilateral cooperation within the framework of several international organizations, including the United Nations, the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Turkic States, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
Particular attention was paid to the recent developments in the region. The ministers expressed concern over rising tensions in the Middle East, especially the escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other topics of shared interest, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to continued dialogue and collaboration across various fields.
