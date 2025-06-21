403
Iran Launches Ten Drones at Israel
(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Iran launched ten drones into Israel on Saturday morning, striking multiple locations across the country, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.
One of the drones targeted a residential building in Beit Shean, a city in northern Israel, causing significant damage to the two-story structure. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency service.
Another drone crash-landed in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, with no damage or injuries. The remaining eight drones were successfully intercepted by Israel’s advanced air defense systems, the IDF reported.
Earlier in the day, five Iranian missiles were launched toward central Israel. However, all were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, ensuring no fatalities or injuries, according to the IDF.
MDA reported that one fragment from an intercepted missile fell in the Tel Aviv area, sparking a fire in a residential building but causing no additional harm.
Israel's defense systems continue to demonstrate high effectiveness against these ongoing threats.
