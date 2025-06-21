Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Group Of Civil Servants - Decree

2025-06-21 08:05:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding civil servants, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the enlisted persons were recognized for their exemplary performance in the civil service sector.

The full list of the awarded persons can be found here .

