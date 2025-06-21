Iranian FM is antcipated to meet with Putin

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, according to reports from international media outlets.The anticipated meeting follows Araghchi’s diplomatic engagements in Geneva, where he met with top European officials. Speaking to NBC News, Araghchi expressed Iran’s willingness to pursue negotiations but emphasized that any dialogue hinges on Israel halting its airstrikes.When asked whether an agreement with the United States could be reached within two weeks, Araghchi said that decision rests with Washington, stating it depends on the Trump administration “to show their determination for going for a negotiated solution.”“Or they have something else in their mind, and they want to attack Iran anyway,” he added.The foreign minister further implied that the U.S. may be using negotiations as a cover for alternative intentions, citing Israeli airstrikes as a factor in regional instability. He expressed deep skepticism about Washington’s reliability, describing the administration's actions as a “betrayal to diplomacy.”The meeting in Moscow comes at a critical time as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate and efforts to revive diplomatic solutions face increasing strain.

