Diksha Dhami, Eshaa Pathak & Others Reflect On The Role Of Music This 'World Music Day'
Reflecting on her bond with music, Diksha said,“Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember- even before I could speak properly. My mom is a singer, so I grew up hearing her sing around the house while cooking, cleaning, or just relaxing. I didn't understand most of the words back then, but I'd still hum along. Her voice had this comforting magic that made everything feel warm and safe. It's hard to put into words, but I felt it. Even now, whenever I hear her sing, it instantly takes me back to those childhood days. That's what music is for me- comfort, memories, and a piece of home.”
Eshaa Pathak, who plays Gauri in Sun Neo's "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri", added,“Music has always been a very important part of my life. For me, music is comfort, music is peace, and music is life. Before becoming an actor, I was a singer. Even now, whenever I feel low, I sit back and sing-it has always been my best friend. I truly believe that without music, and without sound, we are nothing. I absolutely love old songs. And when it comes to the '90s, how can we ever forget Lata Didi? She is the very definition of music. I also enjoy Kishore Dada's songs-they have a timeless charm. I can confidently say that I'm in love with old songs. Music has helped me immensely in acting. My word pronunciation is quite clear, and I understand how to emote through sentences."
Suraj Pratap Singh, aka Prem from Sun Neo's "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani", revealed, "For me, music isn't just sound-it's a pure vibration that touches the soul. Whether I'm in a good mood or a low one, music always lifts me up. I truly believe the universe runs on vibrations, and so does music. That's why it holds such a deep place in my life. My all-time favorites are Sonu Nigam and KK. KK may not be with us anymore, but his voice still lives in our hearts. I still remember when I performed on Suraj Hua Maddham-that moment was magical.”
