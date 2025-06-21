Air Defense Destroys 140 Russian Drones And Five Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 280 airborne weapons:



272 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the directions of Briansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea);

two Kh-47M2“Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region;

four“Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea; two“Iskander-K” cruise missiles from the Belgorod region.

The main target of the attack was Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, air defense forces neutralized 260 air attack vehicles: 145 were shot down by firepower, and 115 were lost due to location.

140 drones were shot down by firepower, and 112 were lost due to location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Three Iskander-K missiles (one lost), one Kinzhal missile (one lost), and one Kalibr missile (one lost) were also neutralized.

Hits were recorded in Kremenchuk and debris from the downed missiles fell in three locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district, injuring one person.

