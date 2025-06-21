Fieldnotes Celebrates Second Anniversary With New Store In Raffles City And Limited-Edition Collection

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 - Homegrown bakery Fieldnotes celebrates its second anniversary this June with the opening of a new cake shop at Raffles City and the launch of a limited-edition merchandise collection. This marks the brand's fourth location in Singaporeand its first in the Central Business District (CBD)extending Fieldnotes' presence from residential neighbourhoods to the city centre.Founded in 2023, Fieldnotes began as a boutique cake brand inspired by botanical aesthetics, subtle natural flavours, and a desire to offer quality cakes in Singapore that cater to everyday enjoyment rather than just special occasions. Over the past two years, it has expanded from a single location into a recognisable name among Singapore's lifestyle-conscious dessert enthusiasts.With the new cake shop opening in Raffles City, the brand aims to reach working professionals and city shoppers looking for desserts to share at the office or bring home. The outlet will also feature design elements that reflect Fieldnotes' connection to nature, including plant installations, stucco walls, and textured finishes. The choice of interior design aligns with the brand's intention to create a calm, organic atmosphere amid the city's hustle and bustle.This expansion reflects our commitment to reaching more parts of Singapore and sharing our cakes and flavours with a broader community, said Ms Heng Li Jin, Director of Fieldnotes.To celebrate its second anniversary, Fieldnotes will also be introducing a series of promotions at its Neil Road outlet. These include special in-store deals, gifts with purchase, and the launch of a limited-edition merchandise collection.The collection, which includes T-shirts, sticker sheets, and cooler bags, marks Fieldnotes' first venture into lifestyle merchandise. Available while stocks last, these items extend the brand's identity beyond food, offering customers new ways to engage with its nature-inspired aesthetic.While no new cake flavours have been officially announced for the anniversary month, the brand continues to explore ingredients such as tea, herbs, cocoa, and nuts. These choices reflect the company's focus on evoking earthy, natural elements through its offerings.The opening of the new cake shop in Raffles City is one step in a broader expansion strategy. A new dine-in concept is currently in development, with plans to incorporate nature more deeply into both the menu and the experiences they offer.According to Ms Heng, Fieldnotes' evolution over the past two years has been guided by a desire to create cakes that are part of daily life. Our philosophy is rooted in intentionality, storytelling, and connectionwe hope to create meaningful moments through both our cakes and our dine-in spaces, she shared.More information on store locations, anniversary events, and product availability can be found at the Fieldnotes website and social media pages: #Fieldnotes #NewOutlet

bakery and cake shop offering desserts inspired by natural flavours and botanical elements. Established in 2023, the brand focuses on creating cakes that are suitable for everyday occasions, prioritising natural ingredients, intentional design, and accessible flavours. Currently, Fieldnotes has outlets in Neil Road, The Woodleigh Mall, and Tampines 1, with its newest outlet opening soon at Raffles City.

