Shmyhal Discusses Russia Sanctions With EU Envoys

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Prime Minister reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“I raised the issue of sanctions against the aggressor. I thanked them for the adoption of 17 packages of sanctions. It is important to increase pressure on the Russian economy, in particular on such sectors as the metallurgical, nuclear, and chemical industries, the IT services sector, and finance,” he said.

Photo: CMU

According to Shmyhal, the issue of confiscating frozen Russian assets is also the one of principle.

“We appreciate the launch of the ERA mechanism by the G7 countries and the EU. We are counting on solutions that will allow us to direct all frozen Russian funds to support and restore Ukraine,” the head of the Ukrainian government said.

The parties also discussed coordination of efforts to counter Russian aggression, strengthening support for Ukraine, and the priorities of the domestic policy of the Ukrainian government in times of war.

According to PM, against the backdrop of a new wave of massive Russian attacks, in particular on civilian infrastructure, there is a growing need to expand military, financial, and humanitarian support for Ukraine so that all necessary assistance can be provided quickly, rhythmically, and in a coordinated manner.

“We are grateful to the European Union for its constant support and invaluable assistance provided to our country in these difficult times, including military and financial assistance,” the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the current priorities of the government, which are closely related to Ukraine's European integration track: economic stability, business support, and the reconstruction and strengthening of the defense-industrial potential.

“We are counting on the earliest possible opening of negotiations on clusters. We also rely on active cooperation with EU member states within the framework of the new SAFE instrument worth EUR 150 billion to meet the most important defense needs,” he said.

Shmyhal thanked the EU and all its states for their unwavering solidarity.

“Today we need even greater cohesion and determination to protect Europe from the Russian threat,” the head of the Ukrainian government said.

As reported, Shmyhal said the government expects that from the beginning of 2026 Ukraine will become part of a single European communication space.