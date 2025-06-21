Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Budanov Reveals Exclusive Video Of Prisoner Exchange

2025-06-21 06:10:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Budanov announced this on Facebook and published the video.

Video: Kyrylo Budanov's Facebook page

“The next stage of prisoner exchange within the framework of the Istanbul agreements. I welcome our infantrymen, paratroopers, marines, National Guard soldiers, border guards, territorial defense fighters, and Unmanned Systems Forces back home,” Budanov said.

According to him, all those freed today have serious injuries and complex diagnoses. The freed defenders will undergo a comprehensive medical examination and receive the necessary treatment and rehabilitation.

Read also: Zelensky says another POW exchange held with Russia

The work to return Ukrainian heroes continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the next stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation.

Photo: Zelensky/Telegram

