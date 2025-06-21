403
UN Rights Chief Warns of Escalating Violence in Sudan
(MENAFN) On Friday, Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued a stark warning about the escalating violence and widespread human rights violations in Sudan, where civil war has raged since April 2023.
"The recent fighting and grave risk of further aggravation in an already brutal and deadly conflict raise severe protection concerns, amid a pervasive culture of impunity for human rights violations," Turk stated.
He underscored the "disastrous consequences" of the ongoing violence, particularly in the North Darfur and Kordofan regions, where reports of civilian deaths, sexual violence, abductions, and looting have surfaced across multiple areas.
The brutal conflict between Sudan's Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced more than 13 million people, and left critical infrastructure, including health facilities, homes, and markets, in ruins.
