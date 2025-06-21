Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Rights Chief Warns of Escalating Violence in Sudan

UN Rights Chief Warns of Escalating Violence in Sudan


2025-06-21 06:01:52
(MENAFN) On Friday, Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued a stark warning about the escalating violence and widespread human rights violations in Sudan, where civil war has raged since April 2023.

"The recent fighting and grave risk of further aggravation in an already brutal and deadly conflict raise severe protection concerns, amid a pervasive culture of impunity for human rights violations," Turk stated.

He underscored the "disastrous consequences" of the ongoing violence, particularly in the North Darfur and Kordofan regions, where reports of civilian deaths, sexual violence, abductions, and looting have surfaced across multiple areas.

The brutal conflict between Sudan's Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced more than 13 million people, and left critical infrastructure, including health facilities, homes, and markets, in ruins.

MENAFN21062025000045017169ID1109703659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search