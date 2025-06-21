Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Senator Slams Netanyahu Over Gaza Humanitarian Disaster

U.S. Senator Slams Netanyahu Over Gaza Humanitarian Disaster


2025-06-21 05:48:30
(MENAFN) Senator Elizabeth Warren sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, accusing him of exploiting the ongoing war with Iran to deflect attention from the escalating humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

"Israel's Prime Minister may think no one will notice what he's doing in Gaza while he bombs Iran. People face starvation. 55,000 killed. Aid workers and doctors turned away at the border. Shooting at innocent people desperate for food.”

Warren shared on X, "The world is watching you, Benjamin Netanyahu."

Since the onset of hostilities in October 2023, the Israeli military has continued its unrelenting assault on Gaza, despite global calls for a ceasefire. The offensive has claimed over 55,700 Palestinian lives, with the majority being women and children.

International human rights groups and United Nations agencies have raised alarms over Gaza's worsening conditions, warning of an impending famine, rampant displacement, and an escalating crisis surrounding aid deliveries. The humanitarian toll continues to mount, with no end in sight.

MENAFN21062025000045017169ID1109703647

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search