Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Locks New Release Date, Fans Eager For Action Epic

The release date of pan-India film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', starring actor Pawan Kalyan, has been announced.

Initially slated for release on March 28, the period drama has seen delays due to extensive post-production work.

Now, fans can mark their calendars for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu's theatrical debut on July 24, 2025.

The makers of the film confirmed the news on their social media handle.

"One fights for Power. One fights for Dharma. The clash of legacies begins. Witness the Battle for truth, faith and freedom in cinemas worldwide July 24, 2025. A Historic Experience Awaits," the caption read.

The period drama was set to hit theaters on March 28 and later on on May 9.

Set in the 17th century, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is a period drama that follows the story of an outlaw who rises up against oppression for the people of his land.

The film promises to be a gripping historical epic, combining intense action and emotional storytelling.

Jyothi Krishna has directed the movie, which was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history.

Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', a character that will see him portray a warrior who fights for justice in a turbulent era.

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role.

The film's music, composed by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani, is another highlight.

The movie is produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam.