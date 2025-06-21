Oakley Meta HSTN Delivers AI Eyewear Edge For Athletes

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Meta has unveiled the Oakley Meta HSTN, a new smart glasses model tailored for sports enthusiasts that introduces high-resolution video and extended battery life. Pre-orders open on 11 July for the premium $499 edition, with standard variants priced from $399 available later in the summer. Initial markets include the US, Canada, UK, select European countries, Australia, and later expansions slated for Mexico, India, and the UAE.

Built on Oakley's performance-driven HSTN design, the glasses feature an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera capable of capturing 3K video-surpassing the previous Ray-Ban Meta's full-HD resolution-and eight-hour active battery life, doubling the endurance of its predecessor, with a charging case offering an additional 48 hours. The frames are IPX4 splash-resistant, making them sweat- and rain-ready, and incorporate open-ear speakers and dual microphones, supporting music playback, calls, and Meta AI interaction.

Meta's chief wearable strategist, Alex Himel, explained that user data showed demand for more robust gear: athletes were using Ray-Ban Meta in high-intensity conditions, prompting this sports-grade iteration. Enhanced lens options such as Oakley's PRIZM treatments aid visual clarity, particularly useful in dynamic outdoor activities like cycling or surfing.

Powered by integrated Meta AI, wearers can issue voice commands like“Hey Meta” to record video, translate languages, query environmental conditions-such as wind speed on the golf green-or post content hands-free. Celebrity endorsements include Kylian Mabappé, Patrick Mahomes, and J.R. Smith, used to reinforce the performance narrative.

The launch underscores Meta's broader strategy to diversify its wearable offerings through EssilorLuxottica partnerships, expanding the previously successful Ray-Ban Meta range which sold over two million units. The companies aim to reach 10 million smart glasses units annually by 2026, marking a substantial scaling effort.

See also Wire‐free light bulb doubles as high‐tech security camera

This product enters a competitive AI-wearables arena. Alphabet is partnering with Warby Parker on its own AI glasses, backed by a $150 million investment, while Snap continues to develop its Specs line for a 2026 release. Analysts view Meta's positioning of the Oakley Meta at the $399–$499 price point as striking a balance between premium features and wider market appeal, drawing comparisons to Apple's tactics in wearable pricing strategies.

Critics note the relatively modest IPX4 rating-which protects from splashes but not submersion-indicates room for further durability improvements. Meta acknowledges future iterations will aim at higher standards, such as IP67, to match real-world athlete demands. Privacy advocates continue to monitor smart glasses for discreet recording capabilities, though these Oakley frames still feature a visible LED to indicate active recording.

The Oakley Meta HSTN will make its public debut at sporting events including Fanatics Fest and UFC International Fight Week in late June, signalling Meta's intent to align the product with live athletic experiences.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?