Influencer Dies After Getting 'Milk Injection': Seasoned Cosmetic Doctor Now Accused Of Medical Negligence
The influencer, in her 30s, had over 32,000 followers on Facebook and was often praised for her beauty. She was often compared to actress Lin Chi-ling, known for Red Cliff (2008).Also Read | Influencer found dead after disturbing Facebook Live, 'I need help'
On May 25, Cai visited the Fairy Clinic in Taipei for sleep therapy. One of her friends advised her to go there. The injection was given by Wu Shaohu, a well-known cosmetic doctor called Taiwan's“Godfather of Liposuction”, according to the South China Morning Post.
Shockingly, Wu left after the procedure, leaving Cai in the care of an unqualified male assistant.
Reports say the drip rate increased due to a mistake, causing a larger dose to be given quickly. Cai suffered a heart and breathing failure .
Wu rushed back. By then, Cai's heart had stopped. She was taken to the hospital and kept on life support for 18 days. Her family ended it on June 12.Also Read | Instagram influencer arrested for honeytrapping builder for ₹2 crore
Authorities are now investigating Wu for negligence and breaking medical rules. In Taiwan, propofol is a controlled drug that must be given only by qualified professionals. Experts say using it without proper care is dangerous and against medical ethics.
“Similar incidents occur every year. It's truly deplorable. Medical personnel providing such services without proper airway management training are placing patients' lives in serious jeopardy,” SCMP quoted anaesthesiologist Lai Xianyong as saying.Celebrity deaths due to medical negligence
Celebrity deaths due to medical negligence are not new. In fact, one such incident happened with pop icon Michael Jackson , who had also been suffering from insomnia.Also Read | Influencer killed for 'vulgar' videos: Check how the accused planned the murder
In 2011, MJ died after being given a strong mix of drugs by his personal doctor, Dr Conrad Murray. The 50-year-old legend had been struggling with sleeplessness and was depending on medications during his final days.
A jury found Dr Murray guilty of involuntary manslaughter. According to them, the doctor acted carelessly and caused Jackson's death. The trial included 50 witnesses and lasted 22 days.
