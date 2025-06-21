Qatar's Samba Finishes Second In 400M Hurdles At Paris Diamond League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Qatar's runner Abderrahman Samba finished second in the 400m hurdles race held Friday at the Paris Diamond League.

Samba finished the race in 47.09 seconds, placing second behind American Benjamin, who finished first with a time of 46.93 seconds, while his compatriot Bassett finished third with a time of 48.14 seconds.

The Qatari runner performed well, recording his best time in all competitions this year.

