Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Samba Finishes Second In 400M Hurdles At Paris Diamond League

Qatar's Samba Finishes Second In 400M Hurdles At Paris Diamond League


2025-06-21 03:02:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Qatar's runner Abderrahman Samba finished second in the 400m hurdles race held Friday at the Paris Diamond League.

Samba finished the race in 47.09 seconds, placing second behind American Benjamin, who finished first with a time of 46.93 seconds, while his compatriot Bassett finished third with a time of 48.14 seconds.

The Qatari runner performed well, recording his best time in all competitions this year.

MENAFN21062025000063011010ID1109703244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search