Gulf Group At UN Renews Condemnation To Israeli Occupation Attacks To Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 21 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) group at the United Nations reiterated Saturday its condemnation of the Israeli occupation's attacks on Iran and its nuclear facilities, warning of the serious repercussions of these attacks on the security and stability of the region, considering them a clear violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.
This came in a speech delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Al-Enezi, on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) before the emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalation between the Israeli occupation and Iran.
Al-Enezi said, "We sense the seriousness of the current situation the region is going through, and we affirm that the continuation of these deteriorating conditions could lead to disastrous consequences and an escalation of tensions, threatening to undermine the chances of a diplomatic solution and the desired peace."
In this regard, he reiterated the group's firm position on the grave dangerous events taking place in the region, noting that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are continuing their intensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and prevent its escalation, out of a desire to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue.
The Deputy Representative of Kuwait, called for the utmost restraint and an immediate cessation of hostilities under these delicate and sensitive circumstances, which require vigilance and wisdom from all.
Al-Enezi added that the Group also calls for avoiding risks and expanding the scope of the conflict, and for returning to the path of dialogue and negotiations, as this is the best and only way to overcome the current crisis and ensure sustainable regional and international security and stability.
He stressed the need for the Security Council and the international community to assume their responsibilities towards immediately halting this war, preventing escalation, and pushing forward the continuation of US-Iranian negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman.
Al-Enezi emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty of states and adhere to the fundamental principles and foundations based on the United Nations Charter, international law, and refraining from the use or threat of force. (end)
