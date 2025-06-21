403
Iran Launches New Wave Of Missiles 18Th Targeting Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 21 (KUNA) -- Iran announced Saturday the launch of the 18th wave of Operation True Promise 3, which is targeting various areas of the Israeli occupation, through missile and drone attacks, including "Ben Gurion" Airport.
In a statement, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard said, "it launched strikes against military targets in central Israel using ballistic missiles and Shahed 136 drones."
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard also confirmed targeting military sites in addition to Ben Gurion Airport, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that an Iranian missile fell on a building in Tel Aviv.
Earlier, the Israeli occupation announced the beginning of attacks against missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran. (end)
