UAE: Why This German Expat Believes Life Is The Best Financial Advisor

German expatriate Sarah Sefiane, 35, is the general manager of Skyrize Partners. Based in Dubai, she has been in the UAE for six years. While she says money can bring excitement, in the end, it is the precious things such as love, friendship and laughter which cannot be bought.

How would you describe your relationship with money?

Unrequited love. I want more of it, but it keeps playing hard to get. Money and I have a practical relationship - no hard feelings, no obsession. I don't chase it, but I respect its role in giving me freedom and choices. As a business owner, it's incremental to build your business.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

A combination of upbringing, society, and my bank account reminding me that, unfortunately, things aren't free.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

My mother is German, so saving is in her DNA. She's always been careful with money, not in a restrictive way, but in a wise, forward-thinking manner. She taught me that a strong financial foundation can give you stability to take on new opportunities.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider 'taboo'?

Money isn't really a taboo topic for me. My father has always been my go-to advisor, not just on money but on life decisions in general. He has this balanced perspective, which I find invaluable when I need a reality check.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

Life. Honestly, nothing teaches you better than living through your own mistakes and successes. Each decision, whether good or bad, adds another layer to your understanding of financial management.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you've had so far in relation to money, good or bad, and what has it taught you since?

As a business owner, cash flow is king to keep your system running. You want to make sure that you always have a good buffer, otherwise you put everything at risk. This also counts for your private life. Enjoy life but also save up for times when you really need it.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

Living in the UAE is like a crash course in ambition. You see incredible success stories all around you, and it pushes you to think bigger. It's a place where taking calculated risks is not just encouraged but almost necessary if you want to thrive.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

Start investing very early on. Start small but start. And you don't really need this big amount of shoes.

What do you value spending money on?

I love investing in my business. I also enjoy treating my loved ones, travelling, and occasionally splurging on a nice pair of shoes when I hit a milestone. It's my little way of celebrating progress.

Do you long-term plan your finances, and if so, how?

I'd say I take a mid-to-long-term approach. I believe in a balanced portfolio-real estate, shares, and keeping some cash on hand. It's important to stay agile and adapt to changing circumstances.

What is your long-term goal or dream which is pegged to your finances?

Growing my business. There's so much more I want to do with Skyrize Partners, particularly in expanding our impact on women's leadership programmes in the Middle East and beyond. Financial stability plays a huge role in making that vision a reality.

How much do you save each month?

I try to save as much as I can without compromising on enjoying life. I believe in a healthy balance between living in the moment and preparing for the future.

What is your greatest financial decision? The one you're most proud of or the most profitable one?

It depends on too many factors I can't anticipate yet. However, for me the best financial decision will boil down to one that will give me the best returns in the future, whether it will be me investing in my business or the money I have bought shares with.

What is your biggest financial regret? Or your biggest financial loss?

My biggest financial loss occurred when I invested into Wirecard. Shares massively dropped after its board revealed that the company would be filing for insolvency.