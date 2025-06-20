NBA Spectacle Continues Game 7 To Be Played
Andrew Nembhard added 17 points, a forward Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton, who played despite a sprained right calf, scored 14 points.
The remaining double-digit scorers for the Pacers were T.J. McConnell with 12 points, along with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals, and Aaron Nesmith with 10 points.
The most efficient player for Oklahoma was Shay Gilgeous-Alexander with 21 points.
Jaylen Williams added 16 points, Isaiah Joe recorded 11 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein scored 10 points.
Oklahoma took a 10-2 lead early in the game, after which Indiana Pacers managed to go on an 11-2 run to take a 13-12 lead with six -and- a -half minutes left in the first quarter and then maintain the lead for the rest of the match. The Pacers ended the second quarter with a 22-point lead, 64-42, and at the end of the third quarter had a 30-point lead, 90-60.
Oklahoma managed to only narrow the gap in the final quarter and mitigate the loss.
The winner of the series is the team that records four victories, and the decisive, seventh game, will be played on the night between Sunday and Monday in Oklahoma City.
This is the first time since 2016 that a seventh game has been played in the NBA play-off finals.
Then Cleveland came back from a 1-3 deficit against Golden State, and won its first NBA championship with a 93:89 victory in the "masterpiece".
