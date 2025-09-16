Gujarat Court Issues Notices To Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar On Adani Group's Defamation Complaints
A Gujarat court has issued notice to both accused, directing them to appear on September 20. If admitted, the cases may proceed to trial, where both face penalties of up to two years' imprisonment, fines, or both.
The cases, filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gandhinagar (PS Adalaj), invoke Sections 356(1), 356(2) and 356(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 - equivalent to IPC Sections 499, 500 and 501.
The complaints point to a YouTube video uploaded on August 18, 2025, by Sharma alleging thousands of bighas of land in Assam had been allotted to Adani and tying the company to a pattern of supposed political favours, as well as to a series of tweets and retweets by Parulekar since January 2025, making similar claims of land grabs, scams and undue benefits.
In both instances, Adani says the allegations were baseless and misleading, given that the Gauhati High Court order of August 12, 2025 - which they cited - makes no reference to the Adani Group.
The company has also clarified that Mahabal Cement Pvt Ltd, the firm at the centre of the High Court case, has no connection with Adani in any manner.
Evidence placed before the court includes the Sharma video and transcript, Parulekar's social media posts, the Gauhati High Court order, and supporting records.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment