Al Masaood Automobiles Drives SUV Demand In Abu Dhabi With New 5-Star Safety Rated Nissan Magnite

Abu Dhabi, 11 August 2025: In line with rising demand for SUVs in Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, is building on its momentum with the continued success of the Nissan Magnite. Recently awarded a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, the compact SUV has cemented its position as one of the most sought-after models in the market, due to its modern design, everyday practicality, and strong value.

With SUVs accounting for over 64% of Al Masaood Automobiles' total sales in 2024, the Magnite continues to play a key role in the brand's growth. Its strong safety credentials have further strengthened its appeal among safety-conscious buyers, supporting the UAE's ongoing road safety efforts and making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers, young families, and everyday drivers across the region.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: 'As SUV sales continue to grow in Abu Dhabi, the Nissan Magnite is proving to be a standout choice, especially among first-time buyers, young families, and customers looking for a safe and dependable vehicle at a competitive price point. With its 5-star safety rating and advanced features, the Magnite reflects our commitment to delivering value and peace of mind to every customer. As a business deeply rooted in the local community, we remain focused on offering practical, reliable, and future-ready mobility solutions that put the customer first.'

The vehicle's reinforced body structure and more than 40 standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Dynamic Control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, position it as one of the safest offerings in its class. Manufactured to global standards and exported to over 65 countries, the Magnite also stands out for its bold design, fuel efficiency, and over 20 first- and best-in-segment features. It is well suited for urban mobility, daily commutes, and weekend road trips, making it a practical and stylish option for a broad range of customers.

To support customer needs in today's more cost-conscious environment, Al Masaood Automobiles has extended its 'Buy Now, Pay in 2026' campaign that includes the new Magnite. This offer provides buyers with immediate delivery and deferred payments, offering greater financial flexibility without compromising on quality or service. Magnite buyers can take advantage of monthly instalments starting from just AED 888, making the compact SUV even more accessible to first-time buyers and young professionals.

The offers are now available across all Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region.

