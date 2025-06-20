Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Regalia Youth Festival Concludes


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The evening shift of MES Indian School hosted its annual cultural event, Youth Festival – Regalia 2025, recently, with various arts and cultural competitions.
MES governing board director Fasalu P P was the chief guest at the valedictory function. Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar and senior vice-principal Shihabudeen lauded the students, staff and co-ordinators.
In the intermediate category, Ahmad Barkath Ali (8B, Green House) and Eva Brijith Biju (8B, Green House) secured the top honours among boys and girls, respectively. Abdullah Abrar Shaheem (6C, Blue House) and Evrine Tessa Dias (6A, Red House) emerged victorious in the junior category. In sub-junior 2, Muhammed Thameem Kallan (4D, Yellow House) won in the boys' section, while Rachanya Adlin Immanuel Franklin (4D, Blue House) claimed the girls' title. In sub-junior 1, Hafsa Shajahan (1C, Yellow House) stood first among girls.
There were no male entries in that category. The festival was co-ordinated by Asha Satheesan, Dharini and Blessy J.

