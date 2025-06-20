Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President, Armenian PM Held Talks On Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

2025-06-20 09:03:56
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Jun 21 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, met in Istanbul yesterday, to discuss the normalisation process of bilateral ties between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as, broader regional developments.

The meeting marked a rare high-level encounter between the two countries, which have never established formal diplomatic relations, and whose shared border has been closed since 1993.

In a statement following the closed-door talks, the Turkish presidential office said, Erdogan and Pashinyan discussed possible steps to advance efforts to normalise ties between Türkiye and Armenia.

The two leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in the South Caucasus, particularly the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan highlighted the significance of the recent understanding reached between Baku and Yerevan, reiterating Türkiye's continued support for efforts aimed at fostering regional development through a“win-win” approach.

He noted that, Türkiye is using all diplomatic channels to promote stability, not only in the South Caucasus, but across the broader region. Referring to the recent escalation triggered by Israel's attacks on Iran, Erdogan said, he remains in close contact with regional leaders to help mitigate emerging security risks.– NNN-TRT

