EU Lawmaker Warns Of Potential Information Leaks To Russia From European Parliament

MENAFN - UkrinForm) MEP Petras Austrevicius said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"My concern is definitely about the actual leaks from certain Members of the European Parliament who openly express opposition to the European Union's policies. They do not even try to hide their affiliation with the points of view that are absolutely different to those of the European Union," he said.

Similar concerns have already been raised by a group of MEPs in a letter addressed to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

"The thing is that they are allowed to take part in camera meetings. Although we have to give up our electronic means of communication before such meetings, if they are in the room, they can take all the notes. Also, they can ask some most provocative questions in order to probably test some aspects that are important to them," Austrevicius said.

MEP: Hungary stands to gain from Ukraine's EU accession

In his opinion, the greatest risk of potential leaks may come from the assistants of such lawmakers.

"They are not checked enough for transparency and affiliations. If you look at those who work daily, almost 24 hours a day, they might present a standing threat to European Union interests. They don't undergo a serious background check," he added.

According to Austrevicius, EU institutions need to take data security more seriously.

"It's not about limiting the space of democracy or the right to express your views. I think we are entering an absolutely different stage of our existence. We are under the threat, which is – finally – recognized by the European Union, by all statements of the leadership. And we have to get serious about how we protect our interests and limit third, unfriendly, rival countries' access to our sensitive and confidential information," he concluded.

As reported, the European Commission has expressed concern over the possibility that Hungary may be acting against EU interests and security, calling for explanations from the Hungarian government.