Arab Fms Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran, Call For Calm
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 20 (KUNA) -- Foreign Ministers of the Arab League condemned Friday in an extraordinary meeting in Istanbul the Israeli occupation's aggression against Iran, describing it as flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a UN member state, and a threat to regional peace and security.
The ministers called for an end to this aggression, and for intensified regional and international efforts to reduce tensions and achieve comprehensive calm.
The remarks came in a statement distributed by the Arab League following the ministerial-level meeting of the Arab League Council in Istanbul on Friday, on the eve of the 51st session of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states scheduled for Saturday.
Following the meeting, chaired by Jordan and at the request of Iraq, the Arab foreign ministers called for a return to negotiations to reach an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue and to support all efforts aimed at achieving calm.
The Arab ministers also called on the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to fulfill their responsibilities to halt the aggression, given its clear violation of international law and threat to regional security.
The ministers also emphasized that the only way to resolve crises in the region is through diplomacy and dialogue, in accordance with the rules of international law and the UN Charter, and emphasized that the current crisis cannot be resolved by military means.
They also stressed that comprehensive calm in the region can only be achieved by addressing all causes of conflict and tension, starting with halting the Israeli occupation's aggression against Gaza, allowing the immediate, adequate, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid through relevant United Nations organizations, and halting the illegal occupation measures in the occupied West Bank, which undermine the two-state solution and the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace.
The ministers warned that the Israeli occupation is pushing the region toward uncertainty and tension, which calls for effective and influential international action to halt the occupation's aggressive actions and policies.
Meanwhile, the ministers welcomed the convening of the high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France, and urged UN member states to participate actively when the new date is announced.
They also welcomed Egypt's announcement to host a high-level international conference to support early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the implementation of the relevant Arab-Islamic plan as soon as possible following the ceasefire.
The ministers called for respect for freedom of navigation in international waterways in compliance with relevant international law and to avoid its repercussions on the global economy and energy transport lines.
The Arab foreign ministers also stressed the need to respect the principles of the United Nations Charter, which prohibit the use or threat of force in international relations.
The ministers called for resolving disputes by peaceful means, as well as the need to respect the territorial integrity and unity of states, the principles of good neighborliness, and the rejection of any attempt to destabilize their security and stability.
They also called for respect for the sovereignty of states in the region and condemned any violation of their airspace by any party.
The ministers stressed the need to refrain from targeting nuclear facilities subject to International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, in accordance with relevant IAEA and Security Council resolutions, as this constitutes a flagrant violation of international law.
They warned of the danger of nuclear emissions and leaks in the region and their devastating humanitarian and environmental consequences. (Pickup previous)
