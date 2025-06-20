National Bank Of Fujairah Sponsors Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2025, Championing Innovation In Lifestyle Infrastructure

NBF spotlighted role of sustainable finance and SME empowerment in building people-first, innovation-led cities





Dubai – June 2025 - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to announce its participation as a sponsor of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025, which was held under the theme“Designing Tomorrow's Way of Life” on 17–18 June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. As a leading financial institution with deep roots in infrastructure financing and business enablement, NBF's support for ADIS underscored its commitment to advancing the UAE's visionary economic development agenda. The summit brought together more than 600 projects valued at over USD 54 billion, spotlighting Abu Dhabi's transformation into a global model for sustainable, smart, and community-centric infrastructure. Commenting on the bank's participation, Adnan Anwar, CEO at NBF, said:“ADIS 2025 represented a unique platform for future-defining dialogue on how cities, businesses, and communities can thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. NBF was honoured to support this transformative initiative and to contribute to shaping a future where innovation, and inclusion define how we live, build, and grow.” As a sponsor, NBF engaged with decision-makers, developers, and investors across conference panels and high-level networking sessions, bringing to the table its unique insights into structured finance, SME empowerment, and sustainable development financing. Participation reaffirmed NBF's role in enabling next-generation infrastructure that supports economic diversification and an improved quality of life in the UAE and beyond.