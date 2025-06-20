Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Bank Of Fujairah Sponsors Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2025, Championing Innovation In Lifestyle Infrastructure

National Bank Of Fujairah Sponsors Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2025, Championing Innovation In Lifestyle Infrastructure


NBF spotlighted role of sustainable finance and SME empowerment in building people-first, innovation-led cities


Dubai – June 2025 - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to announce its participation as a sponsor of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) 2025, which was held under the theme“Designing Tomorrow's Way of Life” on 17–18 June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

As a leading financial institution with deep roots in infrastructure financing and business enablement, NBF's support for ADIS underscored its commitment to advancing the UAE's visionary economic development agenda. The summit brought together more than 600 projects valued at over USD 54 billion, spotlighting Abu Dhabi's transformation into a global model for sustainable, smart, and community-centric infrastructure.

Commenting on the bank's participation, Adnan Anwar, CEO at NBF, said:“ADIS 2025 represented a unique platform for future-defining dialogue on how cities, businesses, and communities can thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. NBF was honoured to support this transformative initiative and to contribute to shaping a future where innovation, and inclusion define how we live, build, and grow.”

As a sponsor, NBF engaged with decision-makers, developers, and investors across conference panels and high-level networking sessions, bringing to the table its unique insights into structured finance, SME empowerment, and sustainable development financing. Participation reaffirmed NBF's role in enabling next-generation infrastructure that supports economic diversification and an improved quality of life in the UAE and beyond.
About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

