Award-Winning Book“When The Boss Is Not Right” Exposes Toxic Leadership And Receives Literary Titan Book Award

In a defining moment for workplace literature, Jayajit Dash's latest novel, When the Boss is Not Right, has received the Literary Titan Book Award , cementing Dash's status not just as a gifted storyteller, but as an award-winning authority on toxic leadership, emotional resilience, and the invisible costs of corporate ambition .

Set against the unforgiving backdrop of Mumbai's media jungle, When the Boss is Not Right follows Satyajit Kumar, a small-town journalist navigating the chaos of a high-profile newsroom and its manipulative, tyrannical editor. What begins as a tale of urban aspiration spirals into a gripping psychological battle filled with blackmail, blurred alliances, and buried secrets. Far more than fiction, this novel is a searing allegory of modern corporate dysfunction and a powerful wake-up call for professionals trapped in toxic work environments.

Praised by Literary Titan as“a gripping, raw, and surprisingly emotional journey ,” the novel is described as“equal parts catharsis and cautionary tale.” With unflinching honesty, Dash exposes the emotional and ethical toll of abusive leadership, making this not just a story but a survival guide for the modern professional.

The recognition arrives at a critical inflection point in Dash's career, significantly amplifying his opportunities across multiple arenas. As an award-winning authority on organizational behavior, he is now sought after by podcasts, business publications, and leadership platforms eager for credible insights. In the corporate speaking and HR circuits, this accolade positions him as a thought leader, opening doors to Fortune 500 keynotes, executive coaching, and elevated speaking fees. Retail momentum is also on the rise, with bookstores and Amazon's algorithm favoring award-winning titles, boosting the book's visibility in a crowded marketplace. Most importantly, the Literary Titan distinction enhances Dash's professional credibility, signaling to C-suite leaders and HR professionals that his work offers not just compelling storytelling but business-tested, real-world relevance.

When the Boss is Not Right isn't just a novel, it's a mirror. It reflects what so many endure silently in their careers, and it gives them the vocabulary and courage to challenge it.

When the Boss is Not Right is available now on Amazon in eBook and paperback formats.

About the Author

Jayajit Dash is an award-winning author, journalist, and storyteller whose body of work spans compelling fiction and insightful commentary on modern work culture. A two-time Literary Titan Book Award recipient, Dash first made waves with his debut novel The Conflict of Desires. His latest triumph, When the Boss is Not Right, builds on that momentum, offering a deep and nuanced look at toxic leadership wrapped in a compelling narrative. He is also the recipient of the Emily Dickinson Award for his poetry collection, Heartbeats and Hashtags.

Beyond the page, Dash brings decades of newsroom experience to his writing, drawing on a journalism career marked by fearless inquiry and narrative finesse. Today, as a dynamic content creator and immersive communicator, Dash blends storytelling with thought leadership, crafting works that inform, inspire, and spark change.