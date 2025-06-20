Game-Changing“Solo Scan” By Arvie Transforms Campsite Booking Free Nationwide Until July 4Th

MENAFN - GetNews) Arvie celebrates America's freedom by waiving the already low $4 Solo Scan fee - giving every American camper a free shot to turn someone's last-minute Fourth of July cancellation into their dream camping reservation.







CHARLOTTE, NC - Arvie, the game-changing service that combines 36 unconnected camp booking websites into the most powerful and far-reaching search and booking platform ever built for outdoor travelers, has now launched Solo Scan, a major new offering that gives all campers access to its premium Sold-Out Scan and AutoBook tools with no subscription required. Arvie offers access to over 4,700 campgrounds and 258,000 instant-book campsites across North America - nearly three times more than any campsite booking platform in history. And it's the first and only service that scans for campsite cancellations every two minutes, and then instantly books them for you through a live agent system - giving campers their best shot to score an unexpected July 4th spot.

"We want to help at least 1,000 American families turn someone else's cancellation into their own awesome, unexpected July 4th reservation," said Mark Petersen, founder and CEO.

"That's why we're making the most powerful campsite booking engine in history FREE through July 4th - so more campers can spend the weekend in the state and national parks they love, surrounded by America's natural beauty."

With Solo Scan, campers can:



Search availability at over 4,700 campgrounds

Choose fixed or flexible dates

Scan for cancellations every two minutes for 30 days Have Arvie's live agents AutoBook any site that becomes available - Even While You Sleep!







Campers can visit , create a free account, and start scanning for FREE within minutes - up to 3 parks of their choice.

What campers are saying:

"Booked Watchman at Zion. Unreal." - Lisa T.

"Got the exact site we wanted - in peak season." - Mike S.

"Auto-booking cancellations is truly amazing." - Jennifer A.

"No more refresh button stress. It works." - Cherie G.

Between now and July 4th, Arvie is challenging every camper to pick 3 parks they'd love to stay at this holiday - and put us to the test. With 3 FREE Solo Scans, you've got nothing to lose and everything to camp for.