The Magic Of Sound Begins With A Story

How One Book Turns Letters into Lifelong Learning for Kids-One Sound at a Time

Atlanta, GA - What if learning the alphabet could feel like an adventure-and sound like one, too? In Listen 'n' Learn Sound Stories , Ellen Hajek invites young readers (and their grown-ups) into a world where each letter of the alphabet becomes a whimsical journey packed with laughter, curiosity, and connection. Beautifully illustrated by Donita Milleson and lovingly published by Authors Tranquility Press, this unique early literacy resource is now available on Amazon in print and eBook formats.

A Story for Every Sound, A Smile on Every Page

More than just another alphabet book, Listen 'n' Learn Sound Stories is a storytelling treasure chest built around phonetic awareness. Designed for ages K–2, these 26 imaginative stories- one for each letter of the alphabet-are meant to be read aloud by parents or teachers, helping children develop listening skills and master key phonics through humor, rhythm, and repetition. Each tale features delightful characters like Annie who has“too many pancakes,” Bobby who wants his basketball to“talk,” or Casey, the curious cat who gets locked in a closet-all while teaching foundational sound patterns.

But that's not all. Each story is followed by interactive questions and playful activities, such as acting out rhyming games, mimicking sounds, and drawing associated objects-ensuring kids not only listen and laugh, but learn and engage.

A Must-Have for Classrooms and Curious Minds

Ideal for homeschoolers, teachers, speech-language pathologists, or any parent hoping to spark a child's reading confidence, Listen 'n' Learn Sound Stories helps reinforce the joy of sound recognition in a gentle, imaginative way. It's the perfect blend of literacy and laughter.

Available Now on Amazon

You can find Listen 'n' Learn Sound Stories in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon , and now also available at Barnes & Noble . Step into a world where each sound tells a story-and every child becomes a lifelong listener.

About the Author

Ellen Hajek is a passionate educator and storyteller who believes that learning should always feel joyful. With decades of experience in education, she wrote Listen 'n' Learn Sound Stories to bring phonics to life through heartwarming tales, laughter, and shared moments between adults and children.

About Authors Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is committed to amplifying stories that matter-books that inspire, educate, and uplift. With full-service publishing and marketing support, ATP ensures authors like Ellen Hajek reach the hearts and homes of readers around the world.