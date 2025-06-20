403
Iran: Israeli Occupation Aggression Deliberate War Crime
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 20 (KUNA) -- Iran's permanent representative to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said Friday the "unjustified" aggression by the Israeli occupation was "a deliberate war crime a state terrorism and an example of barbaric war."
Iravani, addressing an emergency session by the UN Security Council on the situation in Iran, said hundreds of civilians were killed and thousands others injured as a result of the Israeli occupation aggression, which also targetted civilian infrastructure including national broadcast authority and five hospitals.
He said the attacks on peaceful nuclear sites was an assault on non-proliferation treaty and a precedent on global security.
Iravani said the US public threats of bombing the Iranian nuclear facilities "are blatant violation of the UN Charter and a breach of equality in sovereignty of nations."
He called on the UNSC to immediately act to consider the use of force against Iran "a violation of peace and an aggressive act," and to take measures in accordance with Charter VII of the UN Charter to stop this aggression.
US Charge d'Affaires to the UN Dorothy Shea said Iran could still do the right thing.
US President Donald Trump, she said, was clear in recent days that Iran should abondon its uranium enrichment program and acquiring nuclear weapons.
The US did not take part in the aggression but supported the Israeli occupation's measures against Iran's nuclear ambition, she said.
Shea said the Iranian leadership has "given priority for terrorism and its nuclear program at the expense of prosperity of its people," and accused Tehran of spreading "chaos, terrorism and suffering in the region." (end)
