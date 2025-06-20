Why Kate Middleton Didn't Attend Royal Ascot: The Real Reason Behind Her Last-Minute Withdrawal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kate Middleton's name appeared on the official list of attendees for Royal Ascot this week, sparking excitement about her return.

However, just 20 minutes later, it was confirmed that the Princess of Wales would not be attending.

Why was Princess Kate not present?

The initial listing showed that Princess Kate was due to ride in the carriage procession with Prince William. PEOPLE understands that an incorrect version of the guest list was issued by mistake before the correct one was published. Prince William was later seen riding in the first carriage alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla , and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Sources close to the Princess say she was disappointed not to be able to attend the event. As she continues her recovery from cancer, she is said to be carefully balancing her public duties.

“There was a miscommunication behind the scenes,” one insider noted.

Kate announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. She stepped back from public life for much of the year. In January, she shared that she was in remission and has since made a gradual return to royal engagements.

According to Queen Elizabeth 's former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson, Kate is focusing on her health and family as she slowly resumes royal duties.

“She's being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life,” Anderson told PEOPLE.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, did attend Royal Ascot on Wednesday, along with Alizée Thévenet, the wife of Kate's brother, James Middleton. Carole was seen speaking with both Prince William and King Charles during the event.

Those close to the Princess continue to emphasise that she is taking her time and putting her well-being, and that of her children, first.

However, many people on the internet also criticised the Princess for using the 'cancer card' at the last moment.