Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball Unveils Summer Camp Lineup For Youth Athletes Of All Levels
FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball (FL United VB) is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 Summer Volleyball Clinics, designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced youth athletes across South Florida. With training sessions now open for registration, these camps offer the ideal opportunity for parents and players searching for summer sports camps in Fort Lauderdale.
2025 Volleyball Summer Camp Lineup
1. Beginner–Intermediate Athletes Clinic
Dates: June 30 – August 1, 2025
Ages: 10–15
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Program Overview:
This clinic is designed for younger or developing players looking to improve foundational skills, agility, and game strategy. Campers will receive individualized feedback in a fun, energetic atmosphere with high-volume skill repetitions, structured scrimmages, and a mini-tournament at the end of each week.
2. FTLUTD Elite Summer Volleyball Camp
Dates: June 30 – July 25, 2025
Ages: 12–18
Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Program Overview:
Designed for more advanced athletes, this four-week intensive camp includes positional training, gameplay strategy, competitive conditioning, and mini-tournament. Athletes will be grouped by skill level and tracked throughout the session to ensure progression.
3. Summer Hitting Clinic
Dates:
- June 30 & July 2
- July 7 & July 9
- July 21 & July 23
- July 28 & July 30
Ages: 13–17
Schedule: Mondays & Wednesdays, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Program Overview:
These focused sessions are perfect for hitters looking to elevate their performance at the net. Players will master approach patterns, swing mechanics, contact timing, and shot placement, with hands-on coaching and small training groups.
Register Today – Spots Are Limited
Interested families can register or learn more by visiting:
- Beginner/Intermediate Athletes Clinic
- Summer All-Skills Clinic
- Hitting Training Sessions
About Fort Lauderdale United VB
Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball is a youth sports academy that offers elite-level volleyball training for athletes across South Florida. Built on the principles of passion, competition, and personal growth, the academy provides a curriculum-driven environment where players can train, compete, and thrive.
