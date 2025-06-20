Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Giving New Life To Used Electronics Through New York's Recycling Program


Reverse Logistics Group logo

NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York residents are encouraged to recycle certain electronic devices, especially during the summer months. In the state of New York, disposing of TVs, computer monitors, and other electronics in household garbage is prohibited. Recycling old electronic equipment helps conserve valuable resources and keeps hazardous waste out of landfills. Reverse Logistics Group (RLG ) provides hundreds of convenient electronics collection sites across New York, allowing consumers to responsibly recycle items like televisions, printers, monitors, and more.

A full list of RLG's New York collection sites is available at Reverse Logistics Group.

The free collection sites are open to households, as well as small non-profits, businesses, and schools.

Commonly recyclable electronic devices include:

Desktop and laptop computers

Desktop printers

Gaming consoles

E-readers

Small-scale servers

Portable digital music players that are battery powered

Mice

Keyboards

Computer speakers

Computer monitors

Televisions

VCRs, DVD players, DVRs

Signal converter boxes

Cable and satellite receivers

Mobile phones

Tablets

In New York, recycling certain electronic items isn't just required by law-it's also a vital step in building a more sustainable, circular economy. Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) is dedicated to meeting the growing need for electronics recycling by simplifying consumer access to certified facilities capable of safely processing e-waste. As a global compliance services provider, RLG also assists producers, including brands and manufacturers, in meeting regulatory requirements for packaging, batteries, and beyond.

