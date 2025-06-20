Long Island University To Host Summer Creative Writing Workshop With Acclaimed Author Zoraida Córdova At LIU Brooklyn

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Titled Kickstarting Your Novel, the workshop offers participants hands-on mentorship from Zoraida Córdova, alongside guest visits from literary agents and editors. It is open to both current LIU students and non-LIU participants.

To register for the Creative Writing Workshop or learn more, visit:

liu/summer-writing-festival/creative-writing-workshop

"We're thrilled to have Zoraida Córdova on board to teach this versatile class, which offers incredible insight and value to all kinds of students and aspiring writers," said Zachary Sergi, Director of the LIU Brooklyn Summer Writing Festival.

Following the workshop, Long Island University will host the LIU Brooklyn Summer Writing Festival Events , a free, daylong celebration of books and storytelling open to the entire community. The festival events will take place on Saturday, July 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. , at The Kumble Theater and Atrium on the LIU Brooklyn campus.

The events will feature over 25 local authors, panel discussions, book signings, photo ops, food trucks, and a vibrant literary marketplace, offering an inclusive space for readers and writers alike.

"We've proudly gathered two dozen local authors--across all genres of fiction and publishing--for a day of lively panel discussions and signings, available to all for free in the LIU and Brooklyn community," said Sergi.

To explore the festival events schedule and details, visit:

liu/summer-writing-festival/festival-event-schedule

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 16,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit for more information.

For inquiries regarding workshop admissions or festival participation, please contact Zachary Sergi, Director of the LIU Brooklyn Summer Writing Festival, at [email protected] .

SOURCE Long Island University