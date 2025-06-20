403
Ecuador's Economy In Early 2025: Growth Picks Up, But Big Challenges Remain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's economy is showing signs of improvement in 2025. According to the Central Bank, the country's economy grew by 3% in the first three months of the year.
This is a strong start after a difficult 2024, when Ecuador faced power shortages and other problems that slowed down growth. Trade has helped Ecuador's recovery.
The country ended 2024 with a trade surplus of nearly $6.7 billion, meaning it exported more than it imported. For 2025, officials expect a similar surplus of about $6.6 billion.
This strong trade performance comes from steady exports of products like cocoa and vegetable oils, while imports of fuel and machinery have also increased.
Ecuador's banks are in good shape. By the end of 2024, private banks held $53 billion in deposits and had given out $45.9 billion in loans.
The banking sector made $660 million in profits last year, and the Central Bank's international reserves grew to $6.9 billion, up from $4.45 billion the year before.
This means the country has more financial security to handle surprises. Despite these positives, Ecuador still faces big problems. The government is spending more than it earns, leading to a budget deficit that could go over $4 billion this year.
To cover this gap, Ecuador relies on loans from international organizations. At the same time, many people in Ecuador work in informal jobs without benefits, and nearly one in four lives in poverty.
Women are especially affected by low wages and part-time work. In short, Ecuador's economy is growing again, and trade and banking are strong.
But the country still needs to fix its budget and help more people find secure, well-paying jobs. The future will depend on whether Ecuador can turn this early progress into lasting improvements for everyone.
