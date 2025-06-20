403
Chile's Political Polarization: The Rise Of Communist Candidate Jeannette Jara
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile is heading into a tense election season as a communist candidate, Jeannette Jara, becomes a serious contender for the presidency. This marks a big change in a country where communists have rarely had major influence.
Jara, who recently served as Labor Minister, left her government post in April 2025 to run for president. She is only the second woman in her party's history to lead a presidential campaign.
Jara's popularity comes from her work reducing the work week and pushing pension reforms, which made her well-known among working-class voters. The Communist Party in Chile has grown in recent years.
Under President Gabriel Boric, the party gained important government roles and now polls suggest it could reach up to 10% of the national vote, double its historical average.
This growth has given the party more visibility and influence. Jara's rise has not been without controversy. She recently said Cuba is not a dictatorship, blaming its problems on the U.S. embargo.
Other left-wing candidates, like Carolina Tohá, disagreed and said Cuba lacks democracy. These disagreements show deep divisions among Chile's left-wing parties.
At the same time, Chil faces serious economic and security problems. Unemployment rose to 8.8% in early 2025, higher than experts predicted. Inflation is also high at 4.8%, above the central bank's goal.
Chile's Rising Crime and Polarized Election Shape Uncertain Future
Crime has become a major issue, with homicide rates more than doubling since 2017. Criminal groups from other countries have made things worse, bringing new types of violence to Chilean cities.
On the right, candidates like José Antonio Kast and Evelyn Matthei are competing for support. Kast recently passed Matthei in some polls, but the race remains close.
Many voters are frustrated with the current government's handling of the economy and public safety, which helps the right-wing candidates. The upcoming primary on June 29 will decide which left-wing candidate will run in the main election in November.
Business leaders and international observers are paying close attention, as the outcome will affect Chile's economy and its role in the region.
Chile's election shows how political divisions are growing, with more people supporting either the far left or the far right. The country's future direction is uncertain, and the results could have a big impact on democracy and stability in Chile and beyond.
