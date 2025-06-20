SAT Results 2025: Scores For June Likely To Be Out Soon! Here's How To Check, Other Details
The SAT results are usually released within 2-4 weeks from the exam date. Hence, candidates who had taken the exam on June 7, can expect the results on June 20.Also Read | Trump administration may restore funding to Harvard Uni? Education Sec says THIS
Candidates who took the exam before June 7, whether at school or independently, may already have access to their scores.SAT Results 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide
The College Board handles and releases the SAT scores. Here are the steps through which students can check their results:
- Visit the official College Board website. Log in with your username and password. Go to the SAT Scores section.
- View your scores: Click on“View Details” or“Score Report” to see the breakdown for Reading & Writing and Math scores. You can also download a PDF of the scores if needed
After receiving the SAT scores, students need to sent them to colleges using their respective College Board account.
In case an applicant did not select the colleges or recipients for the SAT scores to be sent to, or wants to add more, the student can send scores to additional institutions once they are available, mentions the College Board's website.SAT score validity
SAT scores are valid for a period of five years from the date of the exam.
For instance, for those candidates who took the exam on June 7 2025, the SAT scores will be valid approximately till June 7, 2030.SAT score report
A SAT score reports consist of the following information for its test takers:
- Total score : It is the sum of the two Section Scores, and this score ranges from 400 to 1600.
Also Read | Harvard Gets Other Universities' Backing in Trump Funding Fight
- Sectional score: The sectional score ranges from 200-800 and is based on the candidate's performance in various sections of the paper. For the exams with essay papers, essay scores reported separately on a scale of 2–8. For PSAT/NMSQT, NMSC Selection Index Score is given on a scale of 48–228.
