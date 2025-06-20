MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 20, 2025 4:41 am - Damdar oil is no ordinary oil. It is a revolution in the world of natural healing. Containing only the purest of herbs, this is the best ayurvedic oil for joint pain.

In adults today, knee pain is the most common complaint with varying reasons, including arthritis, injury, aging, or an active lifestyle. Some may also have joint pain due to a viral attack or autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. While painkillers and treatments may offer short-term relief, many individuals are turning to natural and ayurvedic remedies for long-lasting relief. One such remedy that has become widely popular is pain relief oils.

With so many options available, the question remains: What is the best oil for knee pain? Let's learn.

Why Use Oil for Knee Pain?

The oil used in the knee pain relief ayurvedic treatment can deeply penetrate the skin, calm the inflamed tissues, activate blood circulation, and loosen the stiff muscles. The ayurvedic pain relief oils are infused with powerful herbs and essential oils that offer analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making them a great knee pain treatment without surgery.

The types of oils used for knee pain are:

Ayurvedic Oils for Knee Pain Relief

Ayurveda, the ancient healing system from India, suggests several herbal oils for joint pain. These oils not only give relief but also work on the body's constitutional doshas, going deeper into the roots of the problem.

Some of the most powerful ayurvedic oils used to relieve knee pain:

Mahanarayan oil

This ayurvedic oil is a balanced mixture of Ashwagandha, Bala, Dashamool, and Shatavari. It rejuvenates the joints deeply and strengthens muscles. It works excellently on arthritis, reducing stiffness and age-related joint degeneration. It is also beneficial for osteoarthritis, muscle weakness, and chronic knee pain.

Nirgundi Oil

The extract of Nirgundi in sesame oil base acts as a natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory, and helps reduce swelling and improve flexibility. This oil is best for acute injuries, swelling around the knees, and early arthritis.

Dhanwanthram Thailam

This ayurvedic oil improves nerve and muscle function and heals injuries well. Dhanwantharam thailam is a blend of Dashamoola herbs and Bala in sesame oil base. It strengthens muscles and joints against damage caused due to over time wear and tear.

Essential Oils for Knee Pain Relief

They are a mixture of essential oils and carrier oils. Some of them are:

Eucalyptus oil: This essential oil reduces pain and inflammation due to the presence of eucalyptol in it.

Peppermint oil: This oil gives a cooling effect and relaxes muscles, relieving acute pain and soreness.

Ginger oil: With naturally warming and anti-inflammatory properties, it is perfect for chronic pain and arthritis.

Turmeric oil: With strong anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin, this oil helps in reducing stiffness and joint mobility.

Carrier Oils Good for Joint Health

Carrier oils are used to dilute essential oils and also have their therapeutic benefits.

Sesame oil: It is a deeply penetrating oil that strengthens bones.

Mustard oil: Warming, improves circulation.

Castor oil: It helps in lymphatic drainage and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Still, the question remains: What is the best oil for knee pain?

Damdar Oil – The best oil for knee pain

Damdar oil is an ayurvedic anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and knee joint rejuvenator oil. Damdar oil's balanced herbal blend offers quick relief from knee pain. This oil is the best for reducing inflammation, joint stiffness, and gouty and arthritic pain.

Damdar pain relief oil produces smoke and absorbs fast into the muscles, improving blood circulation and soothing sore muscles. It heals the damaged muscles and ligaments, reduces joint pain fast. It also manages chronic knee pain.

Damdar oil is an ayurvedic remedy that provides a natural, non-invasive solution with minimal to no side effects.

Ayurvedic Knee Pain Relief Oils: What to Look for

When buying an ayurvedic or herbal oil, consider:

Authenticity of the brand and ingredients

No chemicals, mineral oil, or parabens

Traditional formulation based on Ayurvedic texts

Conclusion

Combining ayurvedic pain relief oil with a bone and joint nourishing diet, as well as knee joint pain relief exercises, can help you regain pain-free movement. Don't forget to consult your ayurvedic practitioner if your knee pain significantly affects your daily life.