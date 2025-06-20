BOAST® Named An Official Partner And Preferred Apparel Provider Of INTENNSETM Tennis

INTENNSE and Boast Partner Up

Alessandra Crump - Team Tampa sporting BOAST Apparel

Annabelle Thomas sporting Team Jacksonville Boast Uniform

Team Atlanta Trent Bryde Sporting his BOAST Uniform

INTENNSETM, the new professional tennis league built for today's fans, is excited to join forces with BOAST®

- BOAST owner & CEO, Matthew Feuer, GA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INTENNSE TM, the new professional tennis league built for today's fans, is excited to join forces with BOAST, naming them an Official Partner and Preferred Apparel Provider of INTENNSE tennis. This partnership unites INTENNSE's innovative vision for professional tennis with BOAST's rich heritage in racquet sports apparel.BOAST will design and supply the official on-court uniforms for all INTENNSE tennis players and coaches. The partnership will also extend to a range of co-branded fan apparel, allowing supporters to showcase their enthusiasm for the league and its dynamic new format.Founded in 1973, BOAST is the original American tennis brand. From reigning on-court and in country clubs to its rise in pop culture, BOAST has always been a challenger brand and embodies a champion's spirit – taking on the traditional mainstays in tennis and representing those that play on their own terms."We are incredibly excited to welcome BOAST to the INTENNSE tennis family, a company that shares our spirit to challenge conventionality and build a successful brand by doing things differently,” said INTENNSE CEO, Charles Allen.BOAST, known for its distinctive Japanese maple leaf logo and a reputation for understated elegance and durability, has been a staple in tennis and casual wear for decades.“We are proud to partner with INTENNSE tennis and continue our commitment to the racquet sports community by offering timeless and innovative performance apparel,” said BOAST owner & CEO, Matthew Feuer.“INTENNSE tennis aligns with the BOAST ethos and embodies the irreverent spirit that is authentic to our brand DNA.”INTENNSE begins team play on Saturday, June 21, with a reimagined engagement and competition model designed for the modern sports landscape, aiming to deliver a faster, more urgent, and higher-stakes version of tennis, promising a more exciting experience for fans and a more fulfilling career for players.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan engagement. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Atlanta, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive environment, INTENNSE is bringing new energy, and new narrative to the sport of tennis. Learn more at .Follow INTENNSE:Instagram: @INTENNSEtennisTwitter/X: @INTENNSEtennisFacebook: /INTENNSETwitch: INTENNSEYouTube: INTENNSEAbout BOASTBOAST, founded in 1973 by an All-American, New England-based squash player and tennis pro, is the Original American Tennis Brand. BOAST infused a lighthearted irreverence into the traditional country club sports culture and brought a unique spin to the sport and leisure lifestyle that ruled the era, juxtaposed to the traditional European tennis brands. Now, under new ownership, the BOAST brand is building on an established classic lifestyle aesthetic and its tennis roots to capture a new audience, while remaining authentic to brand fans who appreciate the BOAST heritage. BOAST apparel offers classic silhouettes and details done in elevated materials, including Peruvian Pima cotton and mother-of-pearl buttons for styles that work for sport and lifestyle pursuits.For more details on BOAST apparel, gear and accessories, please visit . Follow us @BOAST.For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, contact:INTENNSE TENNIS:Jeff Altstadter...Todd Grassley...BOAST:Kate Tetirick...

